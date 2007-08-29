Microsoft OneNote for Mac In the Works

It is possible that Microsoft may be developing a Mac version of the popular OneNote 2007 note-taking software. They already have Microsoft Office for Apple Macs.

Nadyne Mielke, who works as a user experience researcher in the Macintosh Business Unit at Microsoft wrote the following post that may have sparked the OneNote for Mac rumor:

I’ve been noticing several requests for us to add OneNote to our Mac product portfolio. I have some questions for those of you who want OneNote. Tell me how you have used OneNote. Where is it especially useful? How would you compare it to the Notebook Layout View in Word

I should say that, as a non-Windows user, I've never used it myself and have no personal opinion about it. I've heard good things about it from both Windows and Mac users, though, so I'm curious.