How to Download and Install Windows XP SP3 Service Pack 3

Windows XP SP3 is available through Windows Update and the Microsoft Download Center. The service pack will also be available to Volume License customers, TechNet subscribers, and MSDN subscribers.

Windows XP SP3 is for x86 editions of Windows XP only. The x64 editions of Windows XP were serviced by Windows Server 2003 SP2.

What is the Download Size of Windows XP SP3 installer ?

Through Windows Update, the download size varies, but it is typically 70 megabytes (MB), depending on the computer’s configuration. Through the Download Center, the download size is approximately 580 MB.

Fundamentally, installing Windows XP SP3 is the same as installing SP1 and SP2 for Windows XP:

1. SP3 is cumulative, so users can install SP3 on top of Windows XP SP1 or SP2. 2. You can run the SP3 update package on any SKU of Windows XP SP1 or SP2. For example, you can run the SP3 update package on a computer running the Windows XP Media Center Edition with SP1.