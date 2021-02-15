Hindi Speech Recognition Software with Spell Checker

#hindi

Voice Recognition is magic. You turn on the microphone, say something and watch as your speech is magically transformed into text on the computer screen. Speech Recognition has long been available for English and latin languages but you now use for Hindi, the most popular language in India, as well.

To get started, open dictation.io in your web browser.  This is an online voice recognition software that works in Google Chrome on the desktop and mobile phone. You say something, the audio is sent to Google Servers for transcription and the words are printed on screen.

Dictation Hindi

Go to the language dropdown and choose Hindi हिन्दी from the list. Next click the “Start Listening” button and the browser will ask for permission to access your microphone.

Now you can speak Hindi into the microphone and you computer will transcribe your voice into editable digital text.

If you have a video of any speech in the Hindi language, you can use the voice recognition software to transcribe the YouTube audio. Open dictation.io in your browser, choose Hindi, click Start Dictation and then play the video.

Once the dictation is complete, you can press the Save button to download the transcribed text in a plain text or rich text document for emailing or open it in inside Microsoft Word for further editing.

The dictation website remembers what you type so even if you close the browser, your text will be preserve the next time you visit the website.

Play
Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻