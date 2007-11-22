Download Comodo Firewall Pro 3 - The Best Personal Firewall

#firewall

Comodo has just released a new version of Comodo Firewall Pro 3 - it’s clearly one of the most popular firewall programs for Windows XP and Vista.

Like rival ZoneAlarm, Comodo Firewall prevents programs (executables) from connecting to the Internet without your knowledge and also filters incoming traffic that may not be safe. Whenever the firewall detects some fishy behaviour, you are informed with a pop-up alert. (see screenshot)

download comodo firewall

Comodo Firewall Pro 3 is absolutely free with no strings attached. The company makes money from selling digital certificates and use their firewall product to build a brand.

Comodo Firewall 3 features a new Clean PC Mode that takes a profile of your computer and all the installed software and registers them as safe. Any new software applications that you install or runn will be denied access to the PC unless you grant permission.

Download Comodo Firewall Pro 3 at commodo.com | Thanks Jonathan

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻