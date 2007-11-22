Download Comodo Firewall Pro 3 - The Best Personal Firewall

Comodo has just released a new version of Comodo Firewall Pro 3 - it’s clearly one of the most popular firewall programs for Windows XP and Vista.

Like rival ZoneAlarm, Comodo Firewall prevents programs (executables) from connecting to the Internet without your knowledge and also filters incoming traffic that may not be safe. Whenever the firewall detects some fishy behaviour, you are informed with a pop-up alert. (see screenshot)

Comodo Firewall Pro 3 is absolutely free with no strings attached. The company makes money from selling digital certificates and use their firewall product to build a brand.

Comodo Firewall 3 features a new Clean PC Mode that takes a profile of your computer and all the installed software and registers them as safe. Any new software applications that you install or runn will be denied access to the PC unless you grant permission.

Download Comodo Firewall Pro 3 at commodo.com | Thanks Jonathan