Camtasia Studio: Create Screencasts for iPhone & iPod

#iphone #screencasting

screecast-iphone-camtasiaTechSmith today released Camtasia Studio 5.1, a free upgrade that makes this essential screencasting tool all the more useful for iPod and iPhone users.

Camtasia Studio 5.1 includes presets for both iPhone and iPod touch so you can render screencast videos for these devices in a single click without having to worry about video formats and screen dimensions.

ipod iphone screencasts The other very useful feature introduced in Camtasia Studio 5.1 is the new spotlight callout.

When you add this callout to your screencast videos, everything on the desktop gets dimmed except the selected area so it makes it easy for you to focus the audience’s attention on some specific area of the screen.

camtasia highligher

To upgrade your copy of Camtasia Studio to v5.1, download the upgrade from TechSmith.com.

Related reading: “Turn Your Mouse into a Spotlight

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻