Stay Connected To Your Computer While on the Move

Q: All your documents, photos, MP3 music, and other files are on the home computer and you need a simple solution to help you access these files and folders from any other computer.

A. Leaf could be the ultimate solution - it’s a small software that you can install on the home computer as well as on other machines from where you want access content stored on the home computer. You can also invite friends to view (and even modify) your file folders.

Files are simply shared by selecting the folder then selecting the members of your network you wish to give access. The Leaf client looks like any other messenger software and you can even chat with friends in real-time with whom you are sharing your files.

And not just folders, Leaf can also be used for sharing network drives and printers - that means you can send print jobs to the home computer even while you are miles away. The only condition is that the host computer must be on and connected to the Internet.

Download Leaf Client at leafnetworks.net | Thanks Sudev.

Similar Products: FolderShare | PurpleNova | Dekoh