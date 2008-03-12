Access Your Files from Any Computer with the new Windows Live FolderShare

windows-vista-foldershareWindows Live FolderShare is a free service from Microsoft that helps you keep files and folders across multiple computers in sync with each other. You can access your documents, music, photographs and other files from any computer (PC or Mac) that is connected to the Internet.

Windows Live FolderShare has been around for a while but with this new update, the FolderShare software gets easier , sports a better interface and officially supports Windows Vista.

Unlike other Microsoft services like Office Live Workspace or Windows Live SkyDrive which are exclusively for storing files online via the web browser, Windows Live FolderShare is more about automatic synchronization and accessing files from anywhere - the program sits in your system tray and works in the background.

There are no limitations expect that the maximum size of individual files should not exceed 2 GB. And the FolderShare client must be installed on every computer from where you want to share or access files remotely.

windows-folder-share

www.foldershare.com | Download Links | Dev. Blog

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻