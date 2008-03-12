Access Your Files from Any Computer with the new Windows Live FolderShare

Windows Live FolderShare is a free service from Microsoft that helps you keep files and folders across multiple computers in sync with each other. You can access your documents, music, photographs and other files from any computer (PC or Mac) that is connected to the Internet.

Windows Live FolderShare has been around for a while but with this new update, the FolderShare software gets easier , sports a better interface and officially supports Windows Vista.

Unlike other Microsoft services like Office Live Workspace or Windows Live SkyDrive which are exclusively for storing files online via the web browser, Windows Live FolderShare is more about automatic synchronization and accessing files from anywhere - the program sits in your system tray and works in the background.

There are no limitations expect that the maximum size of individual files should not exceed 2 GB. And the FolderShare client must be installed on every computer from where you want to share or access files remotely.

www.foldershare.com | Download Links | Dev. Blog