Download Microsoft Office 2007 SP2 - Outlook Gets a Performance Boost

Service Pack 2 for Microsoft Office 2007 significantly improves the performance of Microsoft Outlook and also adds support for OpenDocument format in Word, Excel and PowerPoint 2007.

With SP2 installed, your Microsoft Office 2007 programs can read & write documents in the ODF format without requiring external plug-ins. The service pack also adds the Save as PDF functionality by default to all programs that are part of the Office 2007 suite.

Here’s a complete list of changes and issues that have been fixed through Service Pack 2 (SP2) of Office 2007. It’s a major upgrade (with 600+ fixes) and Jane Liles says that Outlook 2007 with SP2 is 26 percent faster on a set of common e-mail tasks and users will experience considerable speed improvements on common Outlook operations like launching, synchronizing and searching.

Download Microsoft Office 2007 SP2

Office 2007 SP2 is available for download through Windows Update or you can follow the direct link to the SP2 installer on the Microsoft Download Center. The file name is office2007sp2-kb953195-fullfile-en-us.exe and it’s around 290 MB in size. You may also order a slipstream copy of Office 2007 SP2 on a DVD here.

This release will also update stand-alone viewers for Excel, PowerPoint and Word 2007 so even if you are using an older version of Office, you may still want to checkout this update.

Outlook 2007 also includes fixes related to slow IMAP access so that may be good news for users who check their Gmail emails on Outlook via IMAP. For POP access, Outlook now downloads the newest mail first instead of the oldest mail. SP2 also fixes a number of issues related to RSS feeds in Outlook 2007.

Related: Improve Outlook 2007 Slow Performance