How to Download Images from an Outlook Email

#email attachments #images #microsoft outlook

I don’t understand why but Microsoft Outlook doesn’t provide an easy mechanism for users to download images that may be embedded inside an email message. You can right-click an inline image in Outlook and copy it to the clipboard but there’s no option to you save that picture on to a local folder.

download outlook pictures

However, as you would expect, there are three easy workarounds to this problem:

Option #a: You can copy the image to the clipboard and paste it into a photo editing tool like Paint or Photoshop.

Option #b: Open the email message and save it as an HTML file (File -> Save As -> Web page) - this will save all the embedded pictures in one folder. It’s the same trick that’s often used to extract pictures from PowerPoint slide-shows and is recommended when you want to download multiple images from the same message.

Option #c: This is my favorite. Open the e-mail message and under the Message tab, select Other Actions -> View in Browser. This would open your mail inside the default web browser as a regular HTML web page and you can right-click to save an embedded picture.

Trick #c probably works with Office 2007 only so if you are using an earlier version of Outlook, please use the #b option.

Related: Remove Email Attachments in Outlook

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻