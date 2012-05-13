Download Roboto Font that Google Made for Android

#android #fonts

download roboto font

Roboto is a beautiful sans-serif font that was specially designed by Google for Android mobile phones and tablets.

The previous Android phones shipped with the Droid Sans family of fonts but with the release of Ice Cream Sandwich, or Android 4.0, Google made Roboto the default system font powering the entire Android UI from menus to buttons to on-screen text.

Download Roboto Font from Google

The .ttf (True Type Font) files of Roboto have been available on various file sharing sites for a while but, like all the other Google Web Fonts, Roboto is now “officially” available as a free download on android.com. The font is released under the Apache Software License so you can use the font in pretty much any project.

This brings two possibilities. You can now use Roboto with various Microsoft Office programs and graphic design tools like Photoshop. Or if you have an older Android phone, you can grab an app like Font Changer and set Robot as your default font without upgrading to Ice Cream Sandwich. You’ll however have to “root” your Android device to change the system font which may not be worth the risk for most people.

Google Roboto vs Helvetica Neue

roboto vs helvetica

Helvetica Neue is the default typeface of Apple iPhone and some typographers were quick to notice visual similarities between Roboto and Helvetica.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻