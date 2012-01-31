Download Firefox 10 from Mozilla FTP Servers

The official release of Firefox 10 may just be a couple of hours away but if you can’t wait, the new Firefox 10.0 installers are now available for download on Mozilla’s FTP servers.

Here’re the direct links to download Firefox 10.

For Windows (15.1 MB):

ftp://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/mozilla.org/firefox/releases/10.0/win32/en-US/Firefox%20Setup%2010.0.exe

For Mac (31.4 MB):

ftp://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/mozilla.org/firefox/releases/10.0/mac/en-US/Firefox%2010.0.dmg

For Linux (18 MB):

ftp://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/mozilla.org/firefox/releases/10.0/linux-x86_64/en-US/firefox-10.0.tar.bz2

The above links point to the English (US) version of Firefox 10.0 but if you looking to download Firefox in a different language, either change the “en-US” string in the URL to your own locale code or use traverse the FTP directory manually starting with ftp://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/mozilla.org/firefox/releases/10.0/.

Firefox 9 is a memory hog (at least on my Windows machine) and that’s one area where Mozilla needs to work really hard. Let’s see if things have improved with version 10.0.