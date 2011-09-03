How to Download Facebook Photo Albums

There are a couple of reasons why you may want to download your Facebook Photo albums (or that of your friends) to the desktop:

For viewing pictures even while you are offline.

For sharing photo albums with family members who aren’t very active on social sites. Just download a local copy of your Facebook albums and send them as email attachments or burn a DVD.

You have decided to close your Facebook account and therefore need a quick mechanism to move all your existing Facebook albums to another photo sharing website (like Flickr).

For offline backup.

To download any of your Facebook photo albums with ease, all you need is Fotobounce - it’s a free Windows-only utility that would help you manage photos in your Facebook and Flickr accounts right from the desktop.

You can download old photos, upload new ones to the web or simply view your existing photo albums as a slideshow without downloading them locally.

Fotobounce also includes built-in face recognition (similar to what you have in Google’s Picasa Albums) so you can quickly tag photos on the desktop and these people tags will be preserved even when the photos are uploaded on to Facebook.

Using Fotobounce, you can also browse (and download) photo albums of all your Facebook friends from the desktop and the same utility may also be used for uploading photos from the desktop onto Facebook or Flickr gallery with a simple right click.

That’s again useful if you want to migrate photos from one account to another.

