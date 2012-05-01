Disable the 'Insecure Content' Warning in Google Chrome

#google chrome

When you open a secure (https) website in Google Chrome, the browser may sometimes display a security warning that says – “This page has insecure content.”

Google Chrome - Insecure Content

What is Insecure Content in Google Chrome

A web page contains several CSS and JavaScript files and these may be getting served from different locations. If the page is served over https but the associated files are served from a non-secure http website, the browser will throw the “insecure content” warning. Such a feature is present in IE as well though they call it mixed content.

Which files are responsible for the Insecure Content warning

If you are curious to know why Google, Twitter, Google Docs and other sites display the insecure content warning, open any of these sites in Chrome and press Ctrl + Shift + J. The developer’s console will open in the lower half and you’ll instantly know the files that have caused that annoying insecure content warning.

For instance, the Facebook website serves most of the files from facebook.com over https but it loads the jQuery JavaScript library from googleapis.com over http which leads to that security warning.

How to Turn Off Insecure Content Warnings

Unlike IE, Google Chrome doesn’t offer an easy option to disable these warnings but you can make use of a command-line switch to quickly turn them off.

Just right-click the Google Chrome icon on your desktop, or inside the Windows Start Menu, choose Properties and add the switch “—allow-running-insecure-content” to the target box. Restart Chrome to apply the changes and you won’t see that yellow bar again.

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻