Create High Resolution Picture Collages & Posters in Seconds

I earlier recommended AutoCollage for making photo collages but the trial version adds a watermark to the final print. The second good option is Picasa but this Google software doesn’t offer enough options to customize the generated collage image. So what’s the next choice?

Vincent Cheung, who has previously worked at Microsoft Research and Google, has developed an automatic photo collage maker software that can create extremely impressive collages / posters / photo mosaics in few mouse clicks. Here are some sample photo collages created using Vincent’s software.

Cat Collage   Apple Collage

Called Shape Collage, this software is absolutely free, lightweight (~300kb) and it’s written in Java so it works just the same on Mac OS X, Windows and Linux machines.

You can either specify individual snaps or full picture folders that are to be used in a collage or poster. Then you select a shape for your collage - it could be a pile of scattered images, a rectangle or you could draw some shape (like an emoticon) with the mouse and Shape Collage will match the layout of pictures in the collage with that hand-drawn image.

photo collage software

Shape Collage can save your picture collages as JPEGs or layered PSD files so you may fine tune the collage image further using professional graphics software like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP.

emoticon collages

The software also lets you create text photo collages - you can type some text using any of the installed fonts and Shape Collage will arrange pictures along the same path as in the Lolcats logo below.

collage lolcats

Related: Create Obama’s Hope Poster

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻