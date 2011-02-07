See your Computer Screen on the iPad with Join.me

iPad doesn’t support Flash but in the following screenshot, you can easily see a Flash based YouTube video player in the foreground and an Adobe AIR app running somewhere towards the right side.

Surprised? Well, there’s no magic here. This is done using the incredibly simple join.me service that lets you stream your computer screen to any other computer or iOS device over the Internet with a click.

Join.me, if you are new, is an extremely simple screen sharing tool that is available for both Mac and Windows. You initiate a screen sharing session on your desktop and it will provide you with a unique code that others may use to view your desktop screen from their own computers.

Join.me also provides an iOS app so that iPhone and iPad users can also participate in your screen sharing session from anywhere.

The apps are free, incredibly easy to use and also supports text chat so you may not just watch the presenter’s screen while on the go but also interact with the meeting participants.

Also see: My Favorite iPad Apps