See your Computer Screen on the iPad with Join.me

#ipad

iPad doesn’t support Flash but in the following screenshot, you can easily see a Flash based YouTube video player in the foreground and an Adobe AIR app running somewhere towards the right side.

ipad screen with flash

Surprised? Well, there’s no magic here. This is done using the incredibly simple join.me service that lets you stream your computer screen to any other computer or iOS device over the Internet with a click.

Join.me, if you are new, is an extremely simple screen sharing tool that is available for both Mac and Windows. You initiate a screen sharing session on your desktop and it will provide you with a unique code that others may use to view your desktop screen from their own computers.

Join.me also provides an iOS app so that iPhone and iPad users can also participate in your screen sharing session from anywhere.

The apps are free, incredibly easy to use and also supports text chat so you may not just watch the presenter’s screen while on the go but also interact with the meeting participants.

Also see: My Favorite iPad Apps

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻