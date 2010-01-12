Google Chrome OS for your USB Drive

#google chromebook #usb

If you want to use Google Chrome OS on your computer, head over to hexxeh.net to download the latest build available for Windows, Mac and Linux machines.

The Chrome OS builds have been around ever since Google released the first public version of Chromium source code but with this latest release, the size of the installer files have been reduced to under 250 MB and there’re some “major speed improvements” as well.

Once downloaded, you can easily create a bootable USB drive using these simple instructions. If your old computer doesn’t support booting from a USB disk, you may create a bootable CD or DVD image using the free bootmanager program.

The procedure for creating a bootable USB disk with Chrome OS is easy but just make sure that your drive has at least 1 GB of space.

