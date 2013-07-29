There's a Scientific Calculator inside your Web Browser

#google chrome #mozilla firefox

You are probably using the Google search box in your browser as an instant calculator but there’s another calculator in your web browser that also works offline. You may use this inbuilt browser calculator for basic Maths calculations or even for solving complex expressions that involve trigonometry and logarithmic functions.

This calculator can be found under Developer Tools that are now a standard feature of all browsers including Chrome, Firefox and IE.

Math Calculator Your browser can perform calculations, including complex ones

How to Use Browser as a Calculator

In Google Chrome, press Ctrl + Shift + J to access the console. The shortcut is Ctrl + Shift + K for Firefox while in the case of IE, press F12 and then switch to the Console tab.

You can now write any Maths expression at the command prompt (see GIF above) and get an instant answer. Use the UP & DOWN arrow keys to navigate the command history.

If you using Maths functions, remember to append Math to the function name - like Math.sin or Math.log - as shown below. Here are some more tricks for Chrome Dev Tools.

Math.sqrt(512) + Math.pow(2, 6)
Math.log(10000, 10)
Math.floor((Math.random()*100))
Math.sin(45)
Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻