Give Your Photos a Vintage Look without Photoshop

Do you want your modern digital photos to look old as if they were captured with a vintage Polaroid camera?

Then check out rollip.com - it’s a new site where you can upload digital photos and apply that classic look of a vintage or Polaroid picture in few clicks.

While there are quite a few online image editing tools that include such photo effects by default, what I like about Rollip is that it makes the whole process pretty easy - upload the photo, choose a template for your Polaroid frame (I used paper with coffee stains), add some text (optional) and you are done.

You can then post your vintage picture to Facebook or download it offline for use elsewhere.