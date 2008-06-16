Tips and tutorials for OCR
1. Search your Handwritten Notes with Gmail OCR
2. Use OCR in Google Docs to Extract Text from Images
3. Use your Mobile Phone to Scan Business Cards
4. The Best OCR Tools for Converting Images to Text
5. Scan and Upload Paper Documents to Google Docs
6. How to Manage Your Collection of PDF Files
7. Perform OCR with Google Docs - Turn Images Into Digital Text
8. Adding Screen Captures in Gmail and Google Docs
9. How to Create PDF Documents Optimized for SEO
10. Extract Text from Images & Scanned PDF Manuals Online
11. Performing OCR with Google Search vs Commercial OCR Software
12. Convert Scanned PDF Documents to Text with Google OCR
13. Capturx Digital Pen Now Works With Ordinary Paper & Microsoft Excel
14. The Best Software Tools for the Paperless Office