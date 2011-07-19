YouTube Releases New Statistics on Mobile Traffic, Monetization, etc.

#exclusive #youtube

youtube buttonYouTube has updated their press page and it offers some new statistics around YouTube’s Partner program, mobile growth, monetization and more. Here’s a quick summary of the key new stats:

#1. YouTube users upload the equivalent of 240,000 full-length films every week. In other words, 60% more content is getting uploaded to YouTube when compared to the previous year.

#2. Over 3 billion videos are viewed a day while YouTube mobile gets over 320M views a day. YouTube’s mobile traffic continues to grow at an impressive rate - up 60% since January this year. I wonder if YouTube has figured out a way to monetize their mobile content.

#3. 150 years of YouTube video are watched every day on Facebook and every minute more than 400 tweets contain YouTube links. Google doesn’t exactly say how many YouTube videos are watched on Facebook.

#4. YouTube is monetizing over 3 billion video views per week globally but over a third of YouTube’s total monetized views come from Content ID. To give you an example, if Sony finds a trailer of one of their own movies illegally uploaded on to YouTube, they can choose to monetize the video instead of asking YouTube to remove it.

#5. YouTube has 20,000+ partners around the world and hundreds of YouTube partners are making six figures a year. I doubt if the amateurs are making that kind of money on YouTube but a more encouraging news is that the number of YouTube partners making over $1,000 a month is up 300% since 2010.

#6. Over 12 million people are connected and auto-sharing to at least one social network. Google has been actively pushing users to connect their YouTube accounts with Facebook and Twitter but I think the 10+ million users of Google+ may have also played a role here.

And finally, here’s a follow-up to Rebecca Black’s Friday, the music video that went on to become one of the most disliked videos on YouTube ever.

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻