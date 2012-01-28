Watch Bollywood Movies on YouTube

#youtube

Hindi Movies on YouTube Watch Bollywood and other Indian Movies on YouTube

You can watch some of the popular Bollywood movies on YouTube for free using Zero Dollar Movies. These are full-length files available in Hindi and other Indian languages. Other than full-length movies, film trailers and Indian TV shows are also available on YouTube.

The collection is currently limited to movies from film producers like Shemaroo Entertainment, Rajshri and UltraHindi. And like most other YouTube videos, you can embed these movies on your site as well. For example, here’s one of my favorite Bollywood movie - Sarkar (the Indian version of The Godfather starring Amitabh Bachchan). I can watch this movie anytime, anywhere as long as I have an Internet connection.

Play ;

The movies are available in both High Quality and Standard Quality versions.

Just connect your computer to the TV screen, grab a snack and watch movies from the couch with your family. In addition to YouTube, you can also watch Hindi movies on the Yahoo! India Box Office website - these are again streamed free but supported by advertising.

