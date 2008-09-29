Visualize the Accurate Size of Objects On Your Computer Screen with Pective

#compare

Size of Nickel You probably know about SizEasy – an online tool that helps you visualize the dimensions of any object (like mobile phones, laptops..) through comparison.

For instance, if you have an iPhone and like to compare it with say Nokia N96, you could enter the dimensions of both these objects in Sizeasy and it will draw a 3D view making it easy for you to visualize how the N96 stacks up against the iPhone at least in size.

visualize Comparing Mobile Phones: iPhone vs BlackBerry vs Nokia N96 vs Google Phone

Now Pective is a relatively new tool that serves the same purpose as SizEasy but takes a very different approach as here you desktop screen acts as a point of reference.

Assume, for a moment, that your computer monitor is like an horizontal table top. Pective will ask for your screen size and then draw the image (of the selected object) as if the real object has been placed on your virtual table top (i.e., the desktop screen).

size

Pective has just launched and therefore the number of objects available is limited but its still an interesting concept that you may want to check out.

I tried comparing the actual size of my credit card with the image suggested by Pective and it was surprising very accurate. If you spot an error, there’s an option to flag that image.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻