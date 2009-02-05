Video Title & Ratings Added to the YouTube Player

Google today introduced a small change in the YouTube player that could save us some time as we can safely skip watching videos that either have low user ratings or carry some crazy titles.

That’s because YouTube videos that are embedded in web pages (outside the main YouTube site) now display the video title plus the video rating and this information will appear even if you don’t interact with the player.

To see all this in action, go to this article on embedding YouTube in PowerPoint - the post has three YouTube players and each embedded video carries a different rating so you’ll get the idea.