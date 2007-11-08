Vaseline TV Ads - Sea of Skin

This is main Sea of Skin commercial from Vaseline..
And this is behind the scenes video describing how that Vaseline ad was produced..
The vaseline “keeping skin amazing” commercial was shot in Iceland and Barcelona.
