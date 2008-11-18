Should You Use Alt or Title Attribute to Describe Images

#google images #seo

If you’re even slightly familiar with HTML language, you know about the image tag <IMG> that is used to display pictures in web pages. This tag supports two similar attributes – TITLE and ALT – that are both supposed to describe the image in words.

These attributes are important as they impact image search rankings but  confusing too because we often don’t know whether to use TITLE or ALT or both attributes when describing images.

ALT or TITLE for Images

Luckily, the rule is pretty simple - always add the ALT attribute to your images but include the TITLE attribute only if the image is a link. I have tried to illustrate this with an image of a McDonald’s Burger.

Case A: The burger image is not linking anywhere so we just use the ALT attribute describing the image.

Case B: The burger image links to the nutrition section on the McDonald’s website so we also include a TITLE attribute that gives the visitor an idea about the linked page. Note that ALT attribute continues to describe the image as in Case A.

This point is made in the Google SEO Guide [PDF] as well though with a slight error. It says “if you do decide to use an image as a link, filling out its alt text helps Google understand more about the page you’re linking to.” I think that “alt text” should be read as “title text” according to John Mueller’s advice.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻