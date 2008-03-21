Write Text Longer Than 140 Characters in Twitter

#mozilla firefox #twitter

twitter_logo “What are you doing ?” - Twitter wants you answer this question in 140 characters or less. If your tweet is longer than than 140 character limit, it won’t get published from the web.

A workaround can be that you write your message on some online clipboard service and post that link to Twitter.

Now this is very cumbersome and secondly, your twitter friends will have no click the link to see what your message is all about.

A practical solution to this problem is Twitzer - a Firefox extension for Twitter that will short tweets that seem to cross the 140 limit.

long-twitter-messages

Type your “extra long” tweet in the Twitter box and shorten with a simple right click. Twitzer truncates only some part of your message and replaces it with a link to the full message.

This Twitter add-on is from the same guys who developed ShortText.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻