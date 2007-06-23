Use Arial, Also Spell Your Website in E-Mail Signatures

Don’t rely on images or HTML signatures as not all your recipients may be on Outlook or web based Gmail - use plain ASCII text.

And Arial is the best font for email signatures - while Microsoft Outlook recommends Calibre, people who are not on vista or Office 2007 may not have the Calibre font on their machines:

Tris Hussey has more advice for email signatures that work at pimpyourwork.com/

1. Spell out websites.  Don’t count on the HTML signature to work all the time.  Instead of making a hyperlink like “My website” use http://www.onebyonemedia.com.  This also lets people copy and paste into a browser or contact card.

2. Forget the little quotes. While you might think your quote is pithy or wise or funny, it might offend someone or just be confusing.

3. Stick with black text and simple fonts. Arial is on every machine in the world and it was designed to be easily readable on screen.

Download Windows Vista fonts

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻