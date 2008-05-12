Turn Your Website Into an AdSense Parked Domain For a Minute

*This is how microsoft.com would look had it been an AdSense Parked Domain.

You need to own hundreds of web domain names before Google accepts you in their AdSense for domains program but using the form below, you can immediately know how a website would look had it been an AdSense Parked domain - just enter the URL of some website and hit Submit.

Update: The form has been removed.

AdSense for Domains is a Google program that allows web domain owners to monetize parked domains without even creating a website.

Parked domains generally have no real content and Google therefore serves contextual AdSense ads based on the meaning of the domain name. So a parked domain like freetones.com may have Google ads related to MP3 ringtones while a site like coolmail.com will show ads about email services.

Internally, the form redirects you to Google Domain parking service located at domains.googlesyndication.com/apps/domainpark/domainpark.cgi with your website URL as one of the parameters. And like the AdSense Sandbox, the ads and related searches may vary according to your geographic region.