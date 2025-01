Befunky is an online app that can turns your photographs into interesting cartoons without requiring any software. It’s a one-click process and yet the output is impressive.

Just upload the image from your computer or capture one live using the webcam and the cartoon image is ready for download. You can either convert the picture into a black and white pencil sketch or a colored one.

Befunky Cartoonizer – Also features a Wrap tool to distort an image.

