Sort Data Online in Alphabetic or Numeric Order with Textris

Textris is an online sorting tool that lets you quickly sort and alphabetize a list of records without requiring Excel. You may also use Textris to remove duplicate records from a list.

Lists can be sorted in either numeric or alphabetic (natural sort) order. Reverse sort is also possible incase you like to go from β€œz” to β€œa” or from higher to lower.

Textris can auto-label your records after sorting using regular number or roman numerals. And if your list contains text records, Textris will help you change the case of strings in a click. Pretty useful overall.

