Spell your Name on the Phone with Alpha, Bravo & Charlie

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-05-01
S

How do I spell a name

Support: Thanks for calling, can you please say your last name

Mr Sridhar: That’s Venkatraghavan

Support: Sir, please help me spell that.

Mr Sridhar: Sure. ‘V’ for victory, ‘e’ for elephant, ‘n’ for hmm..

If you ever need to spell a complex word (like your name or that street address) over the telephone by thinking of words corresponding to each alphabet, the phonetic speller may come handy in such situations.

This online utility will instantly translate letters of a word (or a phrase) into phonetic alphabets (like Alpha for A, Bravo for B, etc.) to prevent confusion or misspellings especially when communicating by voice over the phone.

So if you were Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, your last name would be something like “Zulu Uniform Charlie Kilo Echo Romeo Bravo Echo Romeo Golf”.

Related: Find Words You Can’t Remember Anymore

Published in: Tools

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch