LinkedIn Tips and Tweaks: Do More with your LinkedIn Account

#linkedin #software hacks

linkedin-hacksIf you are on LinkedIn but haven’t had a chance to explore all the features yet, this quick LinkedIn guide should come in handy.

It shares tweaks and some lesser known features of LinkedIn that help you do more with your profile. You should be logged into LinkedIn for any of these tips to work.

linkedin-outlook1. Export LinkedIn Contacts

To export your LinkedIn contacts to Outlook or your Gmail address book, go here and save the details of your LinkedIn connections as a CSV file.

You can later import this CSV into any other email program.

2. Who Viewed My Profile

who-viewed-pageLinkedIn can show a list of people who have recently viewed your own profile.

To see this data for your profile go here. If you like to prevent people from knowing that you viewed their profile, toggle the “Profile views” setting here.

3. Remove LinkedIn Contacts

remove-linkedin-connectionsIf you like to remove any of your existing LinkedIn contacts, go here. Select the people you want to remove by adding their names to the basket and press Remove Connections.

These connections will not be notified that they have been removed. They will be added to your list of contacts in case you want to reinvite them later.

4. Enable Network Feeds in LinkedIn

linkedin-rss-feedsLinkedIn provides an RSS feed for your network updates so you may know when people add new connections or switch jobs in your RSS reader itself.

To get a feed of your own network, click here. You may want to keep this RSS feed a secret because it contains information about your other LinkedIn contacts. In case the feed gets public, just reset and re-subscribe.

5. People You May Know

add-new-connectionsUsing your existing connections, LinkedIn can make a very healthy guess about other people whom you may know but are not connected via LinkedIn.

To see a list of such LinkedIn members whom you possibly know, go here.

6. Add Your Blog RSS Feeds to LinkedIn

website-feedLinkedIn News shows mix of media stories as well as blog feeds.

And if you add your blog’s RSS feed to your LinkedIn public profile, it will also show up in your LinkedIn News section.

To include your blog content into LinkedIn news, go here.

7. Change Your LinkedIn URL

youtube-linkWhen you create a public profile on LinkedIn, it generates a random URL for your profile. You can however change that to something more simple and search engine optimized.

To edit the URL of your LinkedIn profile go here. Try adding your name in the URL to improve the Google rankings of your profile when people search for your name.

