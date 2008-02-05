Hide Your Web Images From Normal View with a Text Layer

Erik Kastner has created a cool tool to hide images from normal view.

When people open a web page containing an hidden image, all they see is some plain text - the actual picture is revealed only when they select the entire text with a mouse. See example above.

Your image is first converted into ASCII Text (colored) but rendered on the web page as black text with a white background. Now when you highlight a selection, they change the background color using some CSS property and that reveals the image.

Play with the tool at Erik’s site [Hide an image in HTML].

Related: How to Hide Documents and MP3 Files in JPG Images