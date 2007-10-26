What's Coming Next in Gmail, YouTube and other Google Products

#google

google employees relaxHere are some interesting statistics (and hints) about different Google products from the Google Analyst Day 2007:

  • The upcoming version of Gmail will pre-fetch all email messages on the page, so your emails load instantly. [Gmail Offline ?]
  • Google Docs traffic has more than doubled by adding a “Open in Google Docs” link to email with attachments in Gmail.
  • YouTube has 8 hours of video uploaded every single minute.
  • iGoogle indexes 200,000 feeds and 20,000 gadgets.
  • A new feature in Google Docs will allow you to search and collect data right inside the spreadsheet.
  • YouTube Streams - basically you get a collection of videos, with a related chat box; you can also do search and add videos to the stream. This could be like Meebo.

Full report at Barron’s. Thanks Steve.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

