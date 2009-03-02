Extract Files from RAR, ZIP, 7z and other Compressed Archives Online

#useful

zipped filesYou don’t need an external utility (say WinZip) to uncompress .zip files but unfortunately, the built-in decompressor of Windows Explorer cannot handle other popular zip formats like 7z, RAR, Z or TAR.

If someone sent you an email attachment, or you downloaded a file from the Internet, that is compressed using one of these formats, there’s still no need for you to install a new software to extract the contents - just head over to WobZip, upload the compressed file and you’re done.

WobZip will help you upload a compressed file under 100Mb in size. You may also use the tool to uncompress zipped files that may be protected by a password. Internally, they use the popular 7-zip utility to perform the decompression.

unzip-files

Now what I liked most about WobZip is that it can extract online zipped files as well. So if you happen to come across a .zip file on some website, you can simply pass the web address (URL) of that file to WobZip without having to download the file on your local drive - I am sure I’ll use this tool a lot to browse the source of WordPress plugins.

An online unzip utility like WobZip may be very handy for mobile phones as well that have a web browser but there’s no tool to uncompress zipped files.

Note that WobZip advertises itself as “in development” and “not guaranteed to be bug free”, so it may not be a bad idea to double-check the deflated archives.

Also see: Convert Zip Formats Online

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻