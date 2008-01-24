Create Your Own Passport Size Photos At Home

If you have a photo printer at home, you can easily convert any of your digital picture into a valid passport size photograph using ePassportPhoto.

The dimensions of a legal passport photograph often vary according to the country and this tool takes care of the size requirement very easily.

You pick a country and then select whether you need the photo for a visa, passport or applying for a citizenship. Then upload the digital photo, crop and you immediately get a printable strip of 6-8 photographs for free.

Even you have no plans to print photos at home, bookmark this for reference because your local photo booth will have no idea about photo dimensions of other countries.

www.epassportphoto.com - Online Passport Photo Printing Booth