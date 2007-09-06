Convert Shoes and Clothing Sizes for Men and Women

Yoav finds some great online tools to convert sizes of Shoes, rings and clothing for Men and Women in international countries.
- Ring Size Conversion: Use this ring size tool to determine what your size is in the U.K., France, Switzerland and more.
- Women’s Clothing Conversion: With this tools, you can find out what size clothing you should buy for France, Italy, and a number of other countries.
- Men’s Clothing Conversion: This tool works the same way as the women’s tool, but it comes in men’s sizes.
- International Show Size Conversion Charts: Convert shoe sizes from Europe, Mexico, U.K. and more.