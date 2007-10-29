Make Those Long and Ugly URLs Look Good with DecentURL

The name DecentURL may sound just like any other URL shortening service but it’s actually the most useful of them all - it makes your web URLs short and meaningful.

That’s because DecentUrl automatically fetches the title of the web page and appends it to the short URL. And if you don’t like the default title of the web page, type a custom title yourself.

Consider the following cases:

1. www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jyNkr34C9s - This YouTube Video URL offers no clue about the actual video and one will have to visit the YouTube website to know what the video is all about.

2 .www.decenturl.com/youtube/wallstrip-chat-dan-lyons - This is another representation of the same YouTube video but here one can easily make out that this video has something to do with WallStrip and Dan Lyons, the man behind “The Secret Diary of Steve Jobs.”

Perfect for sharing long URLs of blogs and web videos in email messages.

http://www.decenturl.com [via Reddit]

