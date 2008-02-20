Arrange Browser Bookmarks Like The Icons On Your Desktop

Deskload is a visual way of organizing links to your favorite websites just the way you arrange icons across the Windows desktop.

You can manually add your favorite websites to the Deskload desktop or import addresses in bulk via the Browser bookmarks file.

Once you have created a desktop of bookmarks, you can arrange and move these web page icons around, change the background wallpaper and then save the layout so that the desktop is accessible from any computer.

Handy if you maintain a small list of websites that you need to access from other computers.

www.deskload.com | Firefox Extension