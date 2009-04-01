Store Wi-Fi Settings Online for your Mobile Phone & Windows Laptop

#android #wi-fi

If you have a bunch of Wi-Fi enabled devices in your home that share the same wireless network, the WiFi Samurai help you help you access all of your Wi-Fi networks with the click of a button.

It will store you Wi-Fi settings in the cloud allowing one click network access from any of your mobile devices. You don’t have to remember those complex network SSIDs, passwords or encryption and authentication types.

So if you update the network configuration details at one place, each of your mobile device and computer will automatically get updated with the new settings.

WiFi Samurai is Google App Engine powered service and hence you may use your existing Google Account to login and payment can be made via Google Checkout ($3 per 3 months). Works with Android phones, Windows Mobile, Vista and XP systems.

Switch Network Connections Between Home & Office

