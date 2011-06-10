What can you Give Up for Keeping your Smartphone?

#data visualization

Which of the following things would you be willing to give up for an entire month, in exchange for continuing to use the Internet on your smartphone?

exchange smartphone

A recent study commissioned by Google on how consumers use their smartphones throws up some interesting data. Some 48% say that they use Internet on their smartphone while eating and 39% admitted to using the phone inside a bathroom.

1 in 3 searches conducted on a mobile phone are around local information and 88% take action within a day after looking up for local information.

The findings of this study are available as a video (embedded below) and as a PDF file.

