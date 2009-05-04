Show Your Current Location to the World with Google Latitude

#embed #location

Google Latitude now provides an embeddable public badge to help you broadcast your current physical location directly from your website to anyone in the world.

publish-location

What has changed?

Earlier, you could only share your location with selected people who were your friends on Google Talk but with this public location badge, you are sharing your Latitude location with anyone who is on your web page so think before you enable this feature.

location-sharing Also, this badge is only for displaying your location - you’ll still need a mobile phone with Google Latitude or iGoogle or Orkut to provide your location updates to Google.

Google Latitude data is also available as KML and JSON feeds so it’s only a matter of time before we see developers integrating this information into their own apps.

For an overview of Google Latitude and some location sharing tips, check out Location Tracking with Google Latitude.

