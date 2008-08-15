Why Create a Google Sitemap for your Website

#google sitemaps #inspiration #seo

Some good piece of advice on why it is important to create a sitemap from Marshall Simmonds, Search / SEO Head at The New York Times / About.com (via PDF).

“Having a Google Sitemap does not guarantee a high listing for your web pages and is intended to benefit site owners, users and the Google search engine. By enabling site owners or web managers to upload and prioritise pages Google can spider pages faster than relying on the Googlebot to locate new or updated pages.

With billions of pages to index it can take time and Google may miss or not index pages in a timely fashion. Using Sitemap technology Google hopes to deliver better searches to its users.

It makes total sense to push new links to users quickly. We don’t want to wait on the engine to deliver results - we want to get content into the engine faster. Whenever it’s possible, we opt to push content rather than have it pulled. That gives us a more interactive experience with Google.”

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻