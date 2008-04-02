Linking to High Quality Sites Improves Credibility of Your Site

#inspiration #seo

Most experts believe that linking to other high quality and authority websites from your content helps in improving your own rank in search engines.

But how can spreading link love improve your website ? Justilien Gaspard explains it best on SEW:

“When a search engine discovers a page pointing users in the direction of more useful information, that page will be given more credit.

Ask yourself what’s more useful: information that cites other government, education, and medical sites on a particular disease, or a page of copy describing the disease without referencing any authority sites? Not even a citation. That answer is a no-brainer.

Keep in mind that algorithms are designed by scientists, who’ve spent years researching at universities. The act of citing and referencing sources is second nature to them – they know how important this is for credibility. ”

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

