Google Search Inspired by Unix Command Shell

Goosh is brilliant. You can execute Google search commands in the browser just like using the Unix shell and the results get displayed inline. You can even search for feeds with Google just like MSN. Thanks Philipp.
Goosh is brilliant. You can execute Google search commands in the browser just like using the Unix shell and the results get displayed inline. You can even search for feeds with Google just like MSN. Thanks Philipp.
Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.
Google Developer Expert
Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace
ProductHunt Golden Kitty
Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards
Microsoft MVP Alumni
Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row
Google Cloud Champion
Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise