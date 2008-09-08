After Books, Google is Busy Scanning Old Newspapers of your Great Grandpa's Era

#google news

google scanning newspaperGoogle just announced that they are scanning millions of pages of old newspapers and will make that content available through Google News Archives. With this, they also got one step closer to their mission of “organizing world’s information.”

Google scanners will scan everything that appeared on the newspaper page including vintage advertisements, crosswords, cartoon strips, illustrations and even those rare photographs that appeared during your great grandpa’s era. See example.

Also see: Search Old Newspapers with Google News

Spam Sneaks into Google News Archives

I was playing around with Google News Archives and was surprised to see that lot of spam content has managed to sneak into Google News. For instance, a search for “mughal rule” suggested pages that were either commercial websites or blog posts - see this screenshot.

google news archives

The same happened with another search query like “rani laxmi bai” - none of the top results can be classified as “news sources” and they are purely commercial websites.

This is so surprising because according to Google Terms, only newspaper publishers and aggregator with historical content can submit their content but it looks like spammers have managed to trick the process.

google news spam

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻