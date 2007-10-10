Google Knows What You Are Doing At The Moment

Jeremy - Jaiku is Google’s first real foray into a potentially very lucrative space: Mobile. While there are modest gains to be made from throwing ads at static online (folk accessing Jaiku from their laptop or desktop) the real benefits accrue when users are mobile.

For the first time, as far as I know, an advertising company not only has access to what we’re doing (our presence message), they have access to where we’re doing it (the cell ID etc), what we’re doing next (the calendar), how long we’ll be doing it for (the duration of the event), whether we’re focused on something else (indication of whether we’re on a call), as well as the usual preferences we may have registered in our profile (gender, age, interests, etc.) Link.

Prevent Google from Spying On You