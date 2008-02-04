Google Images Prefers Showing Fresh Pictures In Search Results

#google #google images #seo

We have no clue how Google decides the ranking of pictures in Google Images but they are probably giving more preference to fresh content in image search results.

For instance, a search for “Google” on Google Images shows the following three pictures within the top 10 positions on the first page of results.

google image search

If you observe these pictures carefully, two of them were published just few hours ago and they are about Google playing the spoiler in the Microsoft - Yahoo! deal. The third picture (from NY Times) was published 3 days ago and already made it to the front page in the organic rankings for a competitive term like “Google”.

And this is not just a one-off case. If you search for Microsoft on Google Images, 5 of the top 10 search results feature news images that were released in the last 2-3 days.

microsoft-google-images

The second observation is that images from news sources have a better chance of appearing at higher positions in Google Images.

Also read: How to Get Your Pictures on Google Images

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻