Search Photo Sharing Websites with Google Images

#google images

Google Images provide some unique search features that aren’t available in other photo sharing sites like Flickr, Zooomr, Photobucket, Facebook, Corbis, etc.

For instance, with Google Images you can limit search to just pictures that have a face and are colored. Or you could ask Google to only show wallpaper sized pictures and that too of JPEG type. There’s also an option to filter out adult images from the result set.

Taking a cue from Google Images, I have put this Image Search page that brings all the Google goodies to other photo sharing and blogging websites as well.

image-search

Type in a search term and select a site that you want to search from the drop down menu.  You may refine images results by face, image extension, size, picture color, adult rating, etc.

Internally, it uses Google AJAX API and the site: operator but some may find it slightly more convenient than using the advanced search page of Google Images.

Give it a try specially the “US Govt.” option that finds official pictures uploaded on .gov sites.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻