A Request to Google AdSense Team

#google #google adsense

This is an open request to the AdSense team at Google.

There have been just too many issues with AdSense during the past week or so. The reporting delays are getting too frequent now and then some major technical glitch occurred last week that probably had an impact on the revenue of some AdSense publishers.

google adsense bug

The problem resurfaced today and most AdSense users are seeing a screen like the one above - the Google ad impressions are in line with their regular page views but there’s no other data.

The issue has been around for the past 5 hours or so but the AdSense blog doesn’t have an update yet but if you check Twitter or any of the web forums, there’re tons of people already discussing the issue - here’s a snapshot.

adsense on twitter

These are no “official responses” but when we see another AdSense publisher facing the same issue as us, we sort of assume that the problem is universal and not necessarily specific to our own AdSense account.

Am sure AdSense engineers are in the process of fixing the reporting bug but here’s another humble request - please add the Google AdSense service to your Apps Dashboard as it will help the hundreds and thousands of AdSense publishers out there to monitor the health of the system that pays their utility bills without having to scan poor man’s email.

Google AdSense probably has a wider user-base than Google Video or Google Sites so it’s definitely a strong contender for getting a place in the Apps Dashboard. Thanks for listening.

adsense dashboard

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻